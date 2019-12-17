Loren David Kabb, age 68, of Skokie, Ill., born in Cleveland. Best friend of Laurie Kabb; cherished father of adored sons, Jonathan of Portland, Ore., and Zachary of Los Angeles; and beloved brother of Murray Jacob Kabb of Cleveland and Marilyn Kabb of Ann Arbor, Mich. Predeceased by cherished parents, Pearl and Jerome Kabb. Also survived by sister-in-law, Jaynie Smeerin (Bob Slutzky) of Los Angeles; longtime friends, Warren and Geri Friedman of Cleveland; and many relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road) in Skokie, Ill. Interment will be at Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loren’s name to CJE Senior Life, 3003 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 (cje.net/donate).
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847-229-8822 (cjfinfo.com).