Evelyn Kaden (nee Steinberg), 86 of Richmond Heights, passed away April 30, 2020.
Born to Isidore and Ethel Steinberg in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 27, 1934, Evelyn graduated from Midwood High School and earned her master’s degree in education from Brooklyn College.
Evelyn loved traveling, reading and the theater.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Milton; children, Sherry (Brad) Kahn of Solon and Jennifer Kaden of Shaker Heights; grandchildren, Erika and Alexandra; nieces, Susan Steinberg and Janet Prajzner; and brother, Jerome Steinberg of Stuart, Fla.
Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery.