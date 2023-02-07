Leonard “Lenny” Kaden, beloved husband of Nina nee Finkelstein, passed away Feb. 5, 2023.
Devoted father of Debra Kaden of San Diego, Calif., Marscee (Jim) Kaden-Ryaby of Phoenix and Kathy (Alvi) Kaden-Markowitz; adored grandfather of Brandon Cohen and Jordan Cohen, Hylari (Rafael) Villamar, Jared Markowitz and Jesse Markowitz; loving great-grandfather of Lilyanah, Rafael and Jax Villamar; dear brother of the late Ted Kaden.
Lenny was born July 13, 1930, in Ungvar, Czechoslovakia. He came to Brownsville, Pa., at the age of 8 with his brother, Ted, and parents, fleeing the Nazi Regime. In his early teens, he moved to Cleveland. He worked in the haberdashery business until he opened Corky & Lenny’s in 1956.
Lenny was married to the love of his life, Nina, for 71 years. After he married, he served in the Korean War. His passions in life were his family, tennis and doing the crossword puzzle every day, which he referred to as “his homework.”
Lenny always had a smile, a joke and a great sense of humor. He was a legend and icon, who will be greatly missed. Lenny was also a longtime Mason.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Markowitz residence, 29549 Orangewood Drive in Orange.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Adama Foundation, a non profit started by Ayelet Berman-Cohen who is a relative of Lenny (adama-foundation.org).
To view service in real time go to bkbmc.com, open obituaries, open the Kaden obituary and scroll down and click the join livestream button.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.