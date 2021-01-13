Milton Eugene Kaden, 94, of Shaker Heights, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.
A lifelong resident of the Cleveland area, Milton was born to Harry and Fannie Kaden on Nov. 19, 1926. He graduated from East Tech High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Fenn College.
A member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milt trained as a remote control gun turret mechanic. Following his service, he was the president and general manager of Valen Mfg. Company.
Milt loved flying. He was a pilot and belonged to a flying club at Cuyahoga County Airport. He enjoyed classical music, traveling and camping in his RV with his wife, Evie.
Milt lived life to the fullest and appreciated every moment. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Douglas Kaden of Brunswick, Sherry (Brad) Kahn of Solon and Jennifer Kaden of Shaker Heights; granddaughters, Erika and Alexandra Kahn; and sister, Edith Kaden of Cleveland. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Fannie; and his loving wife of 56 years, Evelyn Kaden.
Funeral services were held Jan. 6 at Hillcrest Cemetery.