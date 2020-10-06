Lawrence Kadish, 66, of Lyndhurst, passed away Oct. 4, 2020.
Born Sept. 7, 1954, to Shirlee and Phineas Kadish, Lawrence found joy in making his loved ones laugh.
Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Penny Kadish; siblings, Sandy (Debbie) Kadish, Ted Kadish and Mimi Kadish; and nephews, Jacob Hollander and Robert (Jess) Kadish. He was predeceased by his parents, Shirlee and Phineas, and brother, Ben Kadish.
Services will be held at noon Oct. 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Lawrence can be made to the Maltz Hospice House, c/o Montefiore Foundation, 1 David Myers Pkwy., Beachwood, OH 44122.