William (Bill) Kagan, 92, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. Bill was born in Kovno, Lithuania on Jan. 24, 1928, to Shifra (Chesler) and Yaacov Kagan. Bill’s brother Reuven and his father did not survive the Holocaust. After the war, while searching for his mother and sister Paula (Leo) Silberman, he unexpectedly found them while walking on the street. They came to Cleveland in 1949.
Bill became an electrician and over time built a successful electrical contracting business. In 1957, Bill met and married his beloved wife of 63 years Leah (Schnittlinger) Kagan and together they had three children, Debora (Ritchard) Lewis, Diane (Jesse) Frankel and Jerry (Ruth Mardell). He enjoyed gardening, exercising and swimming at the JCC, following the stock market and anything chocolate. Bill took great pride in the accomplishments of his family. His grandchildren, Bradley and Jason Lewis, Dr. Rebecca (Ido) Romanov, Matthew Frankel and Emma and Abby Kagan will always remember the special time they spent with their gentle, kind and generous Papa Bill. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His family is grateful to his caregivers for their dedication over the past years.
Donations in loving memory are suggested to Kol Israel Foundation, Jewish Family Service of Cleveland or Hospice of the Western Reserve.