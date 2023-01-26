David D. Kahan passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at the age of 91.
Born in Bucharest, Romania, he lived through the Holocaust and immigrated to Cleveland in 1950 with his parents, Rabbi Jacob and Esther (nee Genuth), and late brother Julian (Etole). He was also brother of Moses (deceased).
After serving in the U.S. Army, he took advantage of the GI bill, gained U.S. citizenship, earned his bachelor’s degree in history from The Ohio State University and then his JD from Cleveland-Marshall Law School (now Cleveland State University College of Law). During this time, he met and married his beloved wife Gloria (nee Wolberg). They were married for 62 years, and together raised a beautiful family.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Michelle (Robert Fagan), Elisa (Robert) Kahan Ettinger and Laura (Ira Harth), and cherished grandchildren, Calla and Arlo Kahan-Fagan, Olivia and Aaron Ettinger and Ariella and Samuel Kahan-Harth.
David had a general law practice for over four decades, and was a lover of antiques, travel, art, and classical music. David was a faithful and active member of the Jewish community.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Shiva will be held beginning 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2 to 4 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 3486 Rolling Hills Drive in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.