Julian Kahan passed away on Jan. 25, 2023, three days after his 97th birthday.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 66 years, Etole (nee Macks), and children, Dr. Steven Kahan (Isabelle Cole) and David (Susan) Kahan; precious grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Weiss, Caitlyn (Zach) Burkart, Elias (Taylor) Kahan, Gabriel Kahan (Jon Rosen) and Cameron Kahan, as well as great-grandchildren, Elliot Weiss, Emma Weiss, Iyla Burkart and Reagan Burkart.
He is predeceased by his brother David who passed away Jan. 24, 2023, and another brother, Moses, who passed away many years ago.
Julian emigrated to the United States with his parents Rabbi Jacob and Esther (nee Genuth) and brother, David, in 1952, surviving the World War II in Bucharest, Romania. His family was sponsored by Julian’s uncle Rabbi, David Genuth, who had established the first modern orthodox synagogue in Cleveland.
Julian initially sold life insurance in town and then studied law at night at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law (now the Cleveland State University College of Law). He established his law office after graduating and through hard work, grit and determination built a thriving law practice in town. Julian continued to show up at the office into his 90s. Julian was a faithful and active member of the Jewish community.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and internment until 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood, and then again from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions suggested to the B’nai Jeshurun Étole and Julian Kahan Fine Arts Endowment Fund, c/o B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.