Kahn Evelyn

Evelyn Frances Kahn (nee Rudnik), 98, of Beachwood, passed away peacefully on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1921, to Joseph and Ida Rudnik.
Beloved wife of Stuart Kahn, who preceded her in death, and devoted mother to Faith (Spencer) Dolin of Solon and Iris (Larry) Werthaiser of Maineville. Loving grandmother to Melissa (Stefan) Hunter, Michael (Jessica) Dolin, Joshua (Ashley) Werthaiser and Daniel (Sara) Dolin. Adoring great-grandmother to Alexis and Rebecca Hunter, Shane, Ari and Eli Werthaiser and Sidney Dolin. Dear sister of Mildred, Sophie, Rena and Albert Rudnik, Bertha Scher and Henrietta Glass (all deceased). Beloved aunt to Vella Keeler, Sharon Preis, Ian Glass and Marc Scher.
Evelyn was an incredible woman who was loved by all. The youngest of her siblings, she grew up in a close-knit family that doted on her throughout her life. Her marriage to Stuart was viewed by many as the ideal relationship. They raised their daughters in a home filled with love in Beachwood.
Strong of spirit and fiercely independent, Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for Quality Apple until she was 89. She loved to knit beautiful blankets, sweaters and winter hats for her family and friends, enjoyed reading, but above all, was known for her baking.
She entertained family all year long and the table was not complete without her wonderful desserts and pastries. Quiet and elegant, she was kind to everyone and a source of inspiration to all who knew her.
Her family has said she is a hero to them, and that they all wish to grow old with the same grace and strength she possessed. Her home was always a welcoming place, and she was ready with a cup of tea or coffee and a game of Spinner. She lived on her own until the time of her death. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Graveside funeral services for Evelyn will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Sept. 22, navigate to bit.ly/3ktrYls. The family requests no visitation at the residence.
Evelyn wanted any donations to be made to the Biden Victory Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kahn family.