Florence Bernstein Kahn of Royal Oak, Mich., and Cleveland (Plantation, Fla., and Roswell, Ga.) died April 9, 2021, after a sudden decline in health at age 93.
Florence Pearl Bernstein was born March 12, 1928, in Cleveland, to Minnie (Molein) and Isadore Bernstein. Florence was the adoring youngest sibling to her beloved brothers, Joseph Berne (deceased) of California and Cleveland and Robert Berne (deceased) of Cleveland.
She graduated from Glenville High School in 1946 and was confirmed at Park Synagogue. She attended Miami University at Oxford, and Cuyahoga Community College, with an interest in teaching foreign languages. Flo was a beloved family member and friend and a natural connector and cultivator of loving relationships and friendships. She took great joy in children and nurturing them. She was an artist including pursuits in painting, bead work, flower arranging and an early interest in fashion design. Flo was a lifelong animal rights activist. She remained keenly interested in current events and news.
Florence Kahn married Jerome L. Kahn (deceased), and is survived by her four children: Lynda (Jack Pearpoint) Kahn, Marilyn (Stanley) Gilbert, Steven (Marian) Kahn and Michelle (Michael) Brooks. She stayed current and curious about the various interests and talents of her six grandchildren, and had special relationships with Amanda and Rob Kahn, Corey and Marissa Brooks and Laura and Rebekah Lobosco; and her only great-grandchild, Hazel Ilana Lobosco Curley. She delighted in all the “fur children” in the family, of which there are eight beloved pets.
Donations in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the charity of your choice.
