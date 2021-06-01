Hermein “Mickey” Kahn, 92, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Hermein was born March 13, 1929, in Cleveland. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mickey will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She always enjoyed life to the fullest extent. She played mahjong games for over 30 years, which were always full of laughter.
She enjoyed long walks, sometimes gone for hours, possibly due to her lack of a sense of direction. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family; Marty, her husband of 60 years and her three children, Ronda, Steve and Bob. Mickey was also a compassionate person and volunteered at Hillcrest Hospital for many years accumulating over 10,000 volunteer hours.
Mickey is survived by her husband, Marty; her three children, Ronda (Allen) Moore, Steve (Evy) and Bob (Pat); her grandchildren, Justin, Lisa (Mark) and Ian (Amber); great-grandchildren, Anaya, Brielle and Colin; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sallie Fishman.
Her infectious laugh, compassion and friendship will be missed.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. June 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at 11 a.m. June 4, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1622485177117904.
Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon, in the Jewish War Veterans section.
Contributions in memory of Mickey are suggested to the Jewish War Veterans-Paul A. Rosenblum Post 44 (jwv.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kahn family.