Kahn, Nicole

Nicole Alexandra Kahn, beloved wife of Mark Poorman. Cherished daughter of Susan H. (nee Ettinger) and Ronald L. Kahn. Adored sister of Jeremy (Victoria Whitford) Kahn. Dear daughter-in-law of Wilma (Orval-deceased) Burky, sister-in-law of Jolene (Ben) Kelbley. Loving aunt of Cordelia Kahn, Ashley Kelbley and Gabriel Kahn. Dear niece of Steven (Conna Choi) Kahn and David Ettinger.
Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment Mayfield Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 27500 Cedar Rd. (the Point East Community Room) Oct. 23 following services and interment until 8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Sight Center, 1909 E. 101st. Cleveland, OH. 44106 (www.clevelandsightcenter.org) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio, Inc. 10415 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH. 44106 (www.rmhcneo.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it Sunday, Oct. 23 by going to www.ttti.org , select live stream and select Chapel.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.