Sally Kahn (nee Zipser), 86, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, in Cleveland.
Born to Bernard and Zelda Zipser on Dec. 4, 1933, in Cleveland, Sally graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. She was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Sally is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert; children, Scott (Lisa) and Todd (Catherine); and grandchildren, Zach, Emily and Ryan.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family will receive visitors following burial until 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the residence of Catherine and Todd Kahn, 20033 Colleen Ct. in Strongsville.
Contributions in loving memory of Sally can be made to Montefiore’s Maltz Hospice House, 1 David Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122.