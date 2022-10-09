William H. Kahn passed away Oct. 8, 2022.
William is survived by his loving sister, Evie (Gordon) Safran; devoted nieces and nephews, Mindy (Martin) Davidson, Neil Safran, Lee (Nicholas) Safran and Haleigh (Glenn) Raff; dear great-nieces and nephews Jessica Davidson, Michael (Ashleigh) Davidson, Jordan Safran, Luca Safran-Wellington, Parker Raff and Lainey Raff.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072.
