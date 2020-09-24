Dr. Ita Rebecca Kaiserman-Abramof passed away on Sept. 14, 2020.
She was known for her joy of life, great sense of humor and her charisma.
Dr. Abramof was born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Sept. 11, 1933. Her parents, professor Norton Kaiserman (born in Sfat, Israel; then Palestine) and Tovah (Teresa) Kizhner Kaiserman (born in Yedenitz, Bessarabia; now Moldova) were Jewish immigrants who got married after they arrived in Brazil in the 1910’s.
Dr. Abramof married Simon Abramof (z’l), whom she later divorced. They had a son, Sergio Jacques Abramof (z’l). She is survived by her grandson, Julian Abramof; her sister, Esther; her three nieces, seven great-nephews and great-nieces, and 13 great-great nephews and great-great nieces.
Dr. Abramof graduated in Biology at Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais. She succeeded in her professional life, having dedicated herself to teaching and researching. Dr. Abramof moved to the United States in 1964 and was as a postdoctoral research fellow with Dr. Sanford Palay at Harvard University from 1964-1967. Dr. Abramof then joined Boston University Medical Campus as a professor of histology in 1967 and assisted Dr. Alan Peters, professor of anatomy, with his research.
Dr. Abramof moved to Cleveland in 1971, where she was an associate professor of anatomy at Case Western Reserve University from January 1971 to October 2015.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family and friends can view the service at bitly.com/smallchapel.