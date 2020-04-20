Linda Kallie (nee Rosenberg), 74, of South Euclid passed away April 18, 2020. Linda was born Sept. 27, 1945. Owner of the popular House of Swing in South Euclid.
Beloved wife of Lou Kallie (deceased) and step-mother of Mo Presser and Harry (Diane) Presser; dearly loved aunt of Geri (Anthony) Sagaris; cherished great-aunt of Anthony, Robert, Deanna and Becca; dear sister of Barbara Rosenberg Actor (deceased); devoted daughter of Robert and Arline Rosenberg (both deceased).
Private graveside services Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Contributions in memory of Linda are suggested to Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org) or any animal shelter of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kallie family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.