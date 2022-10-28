Kamen, Norma

Norma Kamen (nee Shedroff) of Beachwood, passed away on Oct. 23.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kamen. Loving mother of Allen (Maaike van Westen) Kamen, Sandra (Edward) Robitz, and George (Barbara) Kamen. Beloved grandmother of Maxine and Jos Kamen van Westen, Rachel (George) and Michael (Emily) Robitz, Charles (Lluvia), Eliot (Clare) and Caroline Kamen. Great grandmother of Noa Spurlock-Robitz. Dear sister of Dolores Taller. Beloved matriarch of the family, aunt and great-aunt, and friend to many.
We are forever grateful to the family of support at Vinney Hospice, Helen’s Place, Wiggins, all on campus of Menorah Park.
Graveside service was held Oct. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. Arrangements were made under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.
Contributions in memory of Norma are suggested to Vinney Hospice of Menorah Park, Helen’s Place at Stone Gardens of Menorah Park (menorahpark.org/donate), The Cleveland Music School Settlement (cim.edu) or The ACLU (acluohio.org).