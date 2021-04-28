Marcia B. (Saphire) Kammer, born on Sept. 7, 1937, in Cleveland, to the late Blanche and Sidney Saphire, passed peacefully on April 25, 2021. Marcia was predeceased by her loving husband, E.S. “Bud” Kammer, of nearly 50 years, as well as her sister Shirley Cohen. She leaves behind her loving children, Steve (Leslie) Kammer, Richard (Laurie) Kammer and Marla (David) Klein; and her grandchildren, Shelby, Joshua, Jared, Eliza, Sydney, Ryan and Camryn.
Marcia dedicated her entire life to her family and her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren. She was also a loving aunt to Michael (Mary) Courtney, Fran (Mike) Bruce and Craig Cohen, and loving cousin of many.
She was also a very skilled and regular card player of both mahjong and canasta and was an avid reader, participating in several book clubs as well as a regular water walker. Marcia spent the first several years of her marriage dedicated to raising Steve, Rick and Marla, and she eventually went on to work with Kinetico for 10 years and with the Mandel JCC for 12 years, making several lifelong friends. she was also an active volunteer for many years with numerous organizations and a constant attendee of her granchildren’s numerous concerts, plays, sporting events and family gatherings.
Marcia was a friend to all and strangers were merely friends she hadn’t yet met. However, she had several lifelong friends of more than 50 years.
Private family services will be held. Due to COVID-19, family requests no formal visitation at this time.
Contributions in memory of Marcia can be sent to The Gathering Place in Beachwood.