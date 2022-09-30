Kampinski, Marian

Marian Kampinski, age 96, born Dec. 24, 1925.

Marian was a Holocaust Survivor, who along with her sister Etka and mother Cypa, overcame all odds and survived the Lodz ghetto and Nazi concentration camps. Marian documented her story in her book, Remember Me, and through her art and poetry. Until her death, she continued to live her life with strength, creativity, grace and faith.

Marian was loved by all, loved her family and the blessing of life. Her loving husband, Isak, and her son, Jack, predecease her. In the end, she was comforted knowing she was going to a better place and would be near her lost loved ones. Marian is survived by her son, Chuck, who was born in a German DP camp, and his wife, Wendy. Her two daughters, Nancy and Anita, live in Israel with their husbands. Marian has 16 grandchildren (David, Lisa, Danielle, Micki, Moshe, David, Yossi, Tzipporah, Shlomo, Yocheved, Betzalel, Shmuel, Binyamin, Hadassah, Shira, Zehava) and 12 great-grandchildren (Camden, Indigo, Maple, Lia, Dean, Yehudah, Amitai, Talya, Adia, David, Benaya, Yedidiah).

Marian was an extraordinary woman. She will be remembered and missed. In her own words, she left a message for her family and all of humanity:

Tell it to your children

And to your children’s children

Tell it to the world

What happened to me

To you, to all of us

So that our heavy stones

Be lifted with holiness

By all mankind

Forever to be remembered

Remember me

Burial in Israel next to her late husband, Isak. The family asks for no visitations and for all donations to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.

Tags