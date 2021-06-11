Judith Lesnick Kane, devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away June 7, 2021.
Born in Cleveland, Judith lived in Pepper Pike with her husband and four boys until 1977 when they relocated to Winter Park, Fla.
Before moving to Florida, Judith received her master’s degree in guidance counseling from John Carroll University Judith worked with the VA in the 1970’s to develop one of the very first remote learning programs bringing college courses to disabled veterans via closed circuit television. She then brought this cutting-edge technology to Florida where she brought GED and other educational opportunities to inmates in Orange County.
Of all Judith’s accomplishments, she was most proud of her family.
Judith is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donne Frank Kane, as well as her eldest son, David Scott Kane. Survived by sons, Todd Philip Kane, Brian Michael Kane and Jon Eric Kane; as well grandchildren: Matthew Aaron Kane, Rachael Anna Kane, Sierra Cisneros, Terrence Juan Steven Kane, Alexander Donne Lacy Kane and Alison Reid Kane; and great-granddaughter Nora Sophia Kane.
In lieu of flowers or donations in her memory, please consider Planting Trees for Israel, in honor and memory (usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center/) or other charitable organization.
The Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 18 and will be held at Allegro Senior Living, Winter Park Room, 2701 Howell Branch Road in Winter Park, Fla.
Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brother’s Funeral Home, Orlando.