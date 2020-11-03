Bernice Kangisser (nee Marks), 92, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Bernice was born in Cleveland on Sept. 27, 1928.
Beloved wife of Sidney Kangisser (deceased); devoted mother of Steven Kangisser of Atlanta, Debra Kangisser of South Euclid, Bruce Kangisser of Washington, D.C., and the late Kenneth Kangisser; loving grandmother of Scot (Ally) Kangisser, Tricia (Thomas) Gilson and Justin (Stephanie) Kangisser; dearly loved great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Dr. Bertram Marks and Eleanor Zipp (both deceased); and cherished aunt.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Please observe social distancing.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kangisser family.
Donations can be made to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple c/o the Max & Ella Green Senior Adult Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.