Edward Kanner, longtime resident of Chesterland, passed away on May 1, 2022, at the age of 91, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
A 1948 graduate of Cleveland’s Glenville High School, Ed attended Western Reserve University before transferring to Ohio Northern University, where, in 1953, he graduated with a degree in pharmacy and membership in AEPI and AZO fraternities. He followed that career path for 50 years, including co-ownership of Leader Drug in Richmond Heights, at the time, the largest independently owned drug store in Ohio, and retired in 2003 from CVS Pharmacy in Chardon. For over 50 years, Ed was a member of the 7th OVI of the North-South Skirmish Association.
Ed is survived by his wife of 70 years, Reena (nee Zabarsky); daughters, Debbi (Tom) Rutledge and Lisa (Jay) James; sons, Steven (Ruth) and Keith. He was Poppi to grandchildren, Leshia (Rob) Balderson, Brad Kanner, Matt (Leah) MacRaild, Danielle (Ben) Willard and Megan (Justin) Burket, as well as to great-grandchildren, Leyton and Harper Balderson, Ashytn Willard, Jude and Sloane MacRaild, and Zoey and Landon Burket. He was the dear brother of Morton (Jill) Kanner of Sanibel, Fla.; and brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Kanner, and his mother, Helen Kaplan Kanner. Family was a priority in his life.
Service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. May 5 at Sunnybrook Park, 12474 Heath Road in Chesterland. Family will receive friends following services until 7 p.m. May 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 and from 4 to 7 p.m. May 7 at 9685 Cedar Road in Newbury.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.