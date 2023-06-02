Kanner, Reena

Reena Kanner (nee Zabarsky), long-time resident of Chesterland, passed away June 1, 2023 at the age of 89 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Cleveland, Reena married the love of her life, Edward, in 1952. Throughout the years, she was very active in AZO, Women’s American ORT, Geauga West Rotary and the Board of Zoning Appeals for Chester Township. Reena had many interests including traveling, gardening, the Cleveland Miniaturia Society, the Chesterland community, and anything Williamsburg and Disney. She sold real estate for over 40 years, working with Century 21, Realty One, Prudential and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Northeast.
Reena is survived by her children Debbi (Tom) Rutledge, Steven (Ruth) Kanner, Keith Kanner and Lisa (Jay) James. She was “Just Gram” to Leisha (Rob) Balderson, Brad Kanner, Matt (Leah) MacRaild, Danielle (Ben) Willard and Megan (Justin) Burket, as well as to great-grandchildren Leyton and Harper Balderson, Ashtyn and Cole Willard, Jude and Sloane MacRaild, and Zoey and Landon Burket. She was the dear sister of Eileen Jevcak of Tampa, Fla. and Hob and Ron Zabarsky. Reena was preceded in death by her parents Betty and Louis Zabarsky as well as siblings Joanne Jessup, Myrna Nelson, Carolyn Fath, Robert and Donald Zabarsky.
Service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. June 6 at Sunnybrook Park at 12474 Heath Road in Chesterland. Family will receive friends at 9685 Cedar Road in Newbury following the service until 7 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. June 7 and June 8.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made in Reena’s and Ed’s honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.