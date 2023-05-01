Our beloved and determined Etta Kanter passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on April 30, 2023.
Born in Newark, N.J., to Rose and Hyman Rubin, Etta was close with her older sisters of blessed memory, Belle and Millie. Proud graduate of Newark State College (now Kean University). She raised her family in Livingston, N.J., and built a distinguished career as a grammar school and remedial reading teacher in Newark. She enjoyed a couple of decades of happy retirement in south Florida, before moving to Cleveland in August of 2015.
Beloved wife of 69 years to Carl Kanter, of blessed memory.
Most precious to Etta was the time spent with her daughters, extended family, and her many friends. Barry Manilow tunes always lifted her mood. She was a voracious reader and loved many games: mahjong, canasta, backgammon, cards, and crossword puzzles. Blackjack in Atlantic City was her idea of excitement. Etta and Carl cherished their world travels and experiencing new cultures, even though she didn’t relish trying new foods. She was a Jersey girl who neither pumped her own gas nor paid retail.
Devoted mother to Andrea Kanter (Bill) Grodin and Barbara Kanter (Jon) Shane. Loving grandmother of Corey Rubin, Alex Rubin (Alena Klompus, fiance), Bradley (Lindsay) Shane, Ryan Shane (Anna Dowling, fiancee) and Halle Shane, and step-grandmother to Abbey Grodin (Nicholas) Greenfield and Alex (Kali) Grodin. Step-great-grandmother to Lincoln Greenfield, and Reese Grodin and Mattie Grodin.
Private services will be held May 4. Interment will be at Olive Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to join family to celebrate Etta’s life from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 4, and from 3 to 5 p.m. May 5 at the home of Barbara and Jon Shane, 39425 Cortina Circle in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to Kids’ Book Bank, 3635 Perkins Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114 (kidsbookbank.org/donate) or a charity of their choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.