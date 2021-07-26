Alan J. Kaplan, beloved father of Shannon (Andrew) Zelman, Dustin Kaplan, Liam Kaplan and Logan Kaplan. Devoted grandfather of Grant and Ethan. Dear brother of Debi (Dale) Hammon, Mindy Mann and Gary (Bella) Kaplan. Cherished son of Stanley and the late Leona (nee Giller) Kaplan.
Private graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 27 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Family and friends can view the service beginning July 28 on YouTube (enter Alan J. Kaplan Funeral Service).
Donations can be made to the Jewish Family Service Association.