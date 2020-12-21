Arthur (Art) Kaplan, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, has passed.
Born in Boston on March 13, 1933, he had an accomplished life. Art graduated from Brookline (MA) High School in 1950, and then went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics (1954) followed by a Master of Science in nuclear engineering
(1955). Art served his country in the United States Air Force on active duty from 1955 through 1957, and then in the Air Force Reserves after that until 1972. During his years of service, he worked on nuclear research programs in the Nevada desert outside of Las Vegas. He retired with the rank of captain.
In the 1960s, he began a more than 30 year career with General Electric Company, interrupted briefly by work for the U.S. Department of Defense and a vigorous, but unsuccessful attempt to start his own business. Art’s work as a physicist and nuclear engineer for GE took him from Boston to Syracuse, N.Y., and back to Boston in the 1960s and early 70s, down to Wilmington, N.C., from 1972-81, and then to Cleveland in 1981. Art retired from GE in 1993 to start his own consulting business, Environmental Engineering. He remained active as a consultant to several companies, including Sony Corporation, until January 2020.
Art loved to travel and, starting in the 1980s, his career brought him opportunities to see the world, as GE sent him to work on projects in many countries including Germany, Turkey, Hungary, Japan, the Philippines and several places in Central and South America. Since his wife Edith loved to travel too, Art often brought her with him on his trips. Together, they also visited many countries in Europe and also went to Israel.
Art was a devoted husband to Edith for more than 58 years. Art and Edith gave back to the communities where he lived. They were devout, long time and active members of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Synagogue in Beachwood. They went frequently, donated and belonged to the Cleveland Symphony and the Cleveland Museum of Art. He and Edith shared these passions, and many more, joyously over the years, until she passed away in 2015.
Up until his heart surgery in late January 2020, Art volunteered at Montifiore Rehabilitation Center in Beachwood, where he had received treatment several times. Art was a proud member of the MIT alumni and Reserve Officers Associations and of the prestigious General Electric Elfun
Society. He also belonged to the Health Physics Society and numerous other scientific organizations. He stayed actively involved and interested in scientific issues until the end of his life.
Of all the interests and activities Art loved and participated in throughout his life, none gave him more pleasure than his family. He and Edith were always involved, interested and supportive parents and grandparents.
Art is survived by his son, Harry Kaplan and daughter, Judy Kaplan; his daughter-in-law, Dona Kaplan; and his grandchildren, Jackson Kaplan and Hayley Kaplan. Art was predeceased by his wife Edith; his sister, Claire; and his parents, Herbert and Stella Kaplan.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC for the Food Bank at Wilmington capital campaign.
Donations can be made online at foodbankcenc.org/ilm or mailed to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, Attn: Wilmington Capital Campaign, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604.
In honor of Edith’s work over many years on farmers’ markets in Wilmington NC, Art was donating to this Food Bank project. The new facility, scheduled to open in 2022, will increase the Food Bank’s capacity to nourish people, empower communities and build resiliency across North Carolina’s Cape Fear region.
Services will be held Dec. 23 at Zion Memorial Park (Congregation Shaarey Tikvah section).