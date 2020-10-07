Barbara “Bing” Kaplan, 85, of Providence, R.I., and Tucson, Ariz., and formerly of Cleveland, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. A native of Cleveland, Mrs. Kaplan graduated from Laurel School in 1952 and Barnard College in 1956.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, Sidmon J. Kaplan, she is survived by four children, Janice Kaplan (Michael Allen) of Washington, D.C., Mary Jo Kaplan (Scott Triedman) of Providence, Doug (Amy) Kaplan of Chicago and Linda Kaplan (Neal Steingold) of Providence. She was also the cherished grandmother of Satchel, Halle, Hudson, Natalie (Warren), Lucy, Cole, Cooper, Gil, Sarah and Benjamin. She was the daughter of Lucy (Joseph) and Louis S. Bing Jr., and the step-daughter of Natalie Bing.
Mrs. Kaplan worked for many years alongside her husband who owned Landseair Travel, which was located in Halle’s department store in downtown Cleveland. The Kaplans met at Flossie Shapiro’s dancing school when they were 13. She was a volunteer at Blossom Music Center and the Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center, and enjoyed playing golf, bridge and traveling the world with her husband. Her grandfather founded The Bing Company, which was one of Ohio’s largest furniture companies.
A family funeral service was held in Providence with burial at Swan Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Laurel School Library, 1 Lyman Circle, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.