Faye Kaplan (nee Mendes), 97, of Beachwood, passed away June 4, 2023.
Faye was born in Cleveland on Nov. 19, 1925, to Joseph and Mollie Mendes (both now deceased). She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1943 and went on to attend Flora Stone Mather College. A lifelong member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Faye was also a dedicated member of Women of Fairmount Temple, Hadassah and National Council of Jewish Women.
Faye loved traveling, gardening, mahjong, baking, volunteering, socializing and the arts.She was kind, loyal, thoughtful, generous, spirited and extremely active well into her 90’s. She was passionate about supporting organizations focused on children and families, hunger, Jewish values and the arts. Volunteering at Jewish Day Nursery was an integral part of her life for over 40 years.
Faye is survived by her children, Sherri Appleton (Marty Resnik) of Cleveland Heights, Garry Appleton (Stephanie Longley) of Dublin and Paul Appleton (Cheri Mancini) of Brunswick Hills; step-daughter, Donna (Michael) Murphy of Burton; grandchildren, Christopher Appleton (Alyson), Katie Appleton (Patrick Kane), Carrie Barrie (George), Kelley Appleton (Wesslen Cantwell), Casey Appleton, Sam Resnik and Lydia Resnik; step-grandson, Brian Anyzeski; great-grandchildren, Emily and Drew Appleton, Hattie, Henry and Arlo Kane, Frankie, Freya and Luka Barrie and Wayde Cantwell; step-great-granddaughter, Brianna Anyzeski; twin brother, Morton (Patti) Mendes of Westport Island, Maine; and sister-in-law, Barbara Mendes of Beachwood.
In addition to her parents, Faye was predeceased by her first husband, Samuel Appleton, of 32 years; second husband, David Kaplan, of 31 years; and brother, Harold Mendes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will follow at Mayfield Cemetery.
Shiva will follow services and interment until 7 p.m. June 9 at 7 Deerfield Lane in Beachwood (The Village).
Donations in loving memory of Faye can be made to the Faye Kaplan Charitable Fund at JDN Early Childhood Center (bellefairejcb.org/donate) or the Adoption Network Cleveland (adoptionnetwork.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.