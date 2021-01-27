Irving Leonard Kaplan, 96, of Spring, Texas, passed away Jan. 22, 2021.
A resident of Cleveland for 75 years, Lenny was born July 8, 1924, in Cleveland. He graduated from Glenville High School in 1942, then enrolled at Case School of Applied Science. However, he left college after his freshman year to enlist in the Army in 1943.
Lenny attended Officers' Candidate School and Engineers' Supply and Maintenance School. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. Lenny served in Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, California and Indiana, as an equipment distribution officer. He received the American Theater Service Medal and the Victory Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1946. After returning from military service, he completed his education and received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Case Institute of Technology in 1949. Lenny was also a licensed professional engineer and architect.
As a teenager, Lenny worked at his grandfather’s sheet metal shop, along with his uncles. While at Case, and shortly after graduation, he worked at Nelmor Manufacturing. For the next few years, he owned and operated Lenwood Cabinetmakers, designing and crafting fine cabinets for residential and commercial customers. In the mid-‘50s and early ‘60s, he was a manufacturer’s representative at Lax Industrial Products, selling, installing, and supporting hydraulic components around the Midwest. In 1962, he and his childhood friend, Carl Krasny, founded Carl Krasny and Associates, Inc., in Warrensville Heights, later to become Krasny-Kaplan Corporation, a manufacturer of heavy-duty automated metal-handling equipment. With Carl as salesman, and Lenny as the president and creative force designing those complex machines, together they revolutionized the steel industry in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan. Lenny was granted 25 patents for his inventions, in the U.S. and abroad. Those earlier works are still being cited as precedents in current equipment design practice. Carl and Lenny sold their business in the early ‘80s. However, the corporate name has persisted under a number of subsequent owners, a testament to the durability of Lenny’s concepts.
Lenny briefly retired, but in1983 he began Electric Shadows, Inc., a video production company in Beachwood, putting into practice his love of the visual arts. Electric Shadows produced an extensive series of “Jewish Art & Architecture” videos. He was also involved with the Cleveland Jewish Federation’s “Jewish Video Cleveland” program, which aired on Viacom’s cable system and was one of the first Jewish community cable programs.
At age 87, after moving to Texas, he began a new career as an adjunct faculty member at LoneStar Community College, teaching pneumatics and hydraulics classes. In fact, his most recent patent was granted at the age of 90. He also served as an expert witness in a number of product liability cases.
A member of Park Synagogue and Temple Emanu El, and Shalom Cypress in Texas, Lenny was associated with Israel Histradrut campaign of Greater Cleveland (board chair for five years); Montefiore Home (lifetime board member); Beachwood Arts Council; Israel Bonds; Hadassah Associates; Cleveland Men’s ORT; American ORT Federation; Cleveland College of Jewish Studies; Jewish National Fund, and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Lenny loved the visual arts, including photography and videography, painting, drawing, making collages, creating 3-D artworks, and framing pictures. He used to play tennis and collected trains in his youth. Lenny also liked to travel when he was able and loved spending time with his family and friends. In his youth, he played violin, and percussion in high school. He also enjoyed singing, and was a member of Park Synagogue Couples’ Club, Park Synagogue and Temple Emanu El choirs, and the Sun City Singers.
Lenny is remembered by his wife of 33 years, June Lee Kerness Laven Kaplan; children, Michael (Peg) Kaplan of Hull, Mass., Ronna Kaplan (David Biegel) of Cleveland, Michael (Cheryl) Laven of Seal Beach, Calif., and Mark (Brenda) Laven of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren Kaplan (Steve Noyes), Caroline Kaplan, Zachary (Robin) Davis, Erin (Chris) Cochran, Geoffrey Biegel (Jennifer Bridges), Jennifer Ramirez, Ashley (Fernando) Zabala, Jonathan Laven, and Jake and Sam Laven; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Noyes, Skylar Kaplan, Annabel and Sage Cochran, Brianna Davis, Alana and JJ Bridges, Jason and Niko Ramirez. and Amelia Zabala.
He was predeceased by his parents, Solomon Joseph Kaplan and Anna Sontag Kaplan; wife of 38 years, Betty Wasserman Kaplan; and siblings, Frances (Franklyn) Sklar and Milton (Linda) Kaplan.
Private funeral services will be held Jan. 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
A virtual shiva will be held via Zoom. For shiva information, contact the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lenny can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org).