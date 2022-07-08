Kaplan, James

James Steven Kaplan 1947 - 2022 of Cleveland, Ohio.
Jamie Kaplan passed away on June 30. He is predeceased by his parents, Leo Kaplan and Jane Portis Kaplan. He is survived by his sister, Karen Klein (Don Jacobson); nieces Lindsay Hrynio (Mike), Tamara Bowman (Cassidy), Marisa Miller (Matt); nephews Aaron Jacobson, Mitch Jacobson (Grace); great-nieces and nephews Scarlet, Andrew, Desmond, Sophia, Myles, Parker, Joey, Emersyn, Maxwell, Rider and Sawyer. He is also survived by his wonderful cat, Max, countless very dear friends, and people all over the planet lucky enough to have had Jamie as their teacher.
Jamie taught grades 1-8 in the Cleveland Public Schools for many years. He also taught SAT prep. He traveled the world and lived for periods of time in Paris, Beirut, and Kashmir. He was an avid crossword puzzler and attended many National Puzzler Conventions under the moniker, “Joker.” Jamie was the quintessential book lover and always had just the right book for so many friends and family members.
There will be a celebration of life gathering in Cleveland on Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 PM. For details, please contact Karen at dioramalady@gmail.com.
Donations may be made in memory of Jamie Kaplan to: The Judson Foundation, 2181 Ambleside Drive, Cleveland, Ohio, 44106 or online at judsonsmartliving.org/foundation/ and click on the Give Now button.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.