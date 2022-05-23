June Lee Laven Kaplan (nee Kerness). Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Laven and I. Leonard Kaplan. Loving mother of Michael (Cheryl) Laven, Mark (Brenda) Laven, and stepmother of Dr. Michael (Peggy) Kaplan and Ronna Kaplan (David Biegel). Devoted grandmother of Jake and Sam Laven, Jonathan Laven, Jennifer (Jonathan) Ramirez, Ashley (Fernando) Zabala, Lauren (Steve Noyes) Kaplan, Caroline Kaplan, Zachary (Robin) Davis and Erin (Chris) Cochran. Great-grandmother of 10.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. May 24 on bkbmc.com. Scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of June Laven Kaplan, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June Kaplan can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.