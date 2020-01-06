Milton Kaplan of Avondale, Ariz., formerly of Cleveland, died Jan. 3, 2020. He was 83. Milton was born on Feb. 29, 1936, son of Solomon and Anna Kaplan. He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and then went on to study civil engineering at Case Western Reserve University.
Milton married the love of his life, Linda on Dec. 8, 1957, and they had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Milton was the loving husband to Linda Stein Kaplan; beloved father to Alissa (John) Krupar and Jonathan (Lisa) Kaplan; grandfather (“Grandpy”) to Ian Krupar, Haley and Maddie Kaplan; brother to I. Lenny (June) Kaplan; belated sister, Frances (Franklin) Sklar.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 4:30 and from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Aloft Hotel in Beachwood.
Contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in his blessed memory.