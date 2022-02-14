Thelma Kaplan (nee Feldman), beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of Gary (Roberta) Kaplan, Richard (Amani Ramahi) Kaplan and the late Bruce (Caren) Kaplan. Devoted grandmother of Sarah (Robert) Ferrin, Rachael (Joseph) Parkin, David (Erica) Kaplan, Daniel Kaplan, Gregory (Britton Lombardi) Kaplan and Linda Kaplan. Great-grandmother of Eliana, Shira, Ari, Cayla, Hannah, Emily, James and Ryan.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 (with minyan at 7:30 p.m.) at the residence of Roberta and Gary Kaplan, 130 Valencia Circle in Orange.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Thelma Kaplan, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Society of the Blind.
