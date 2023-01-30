Judge Cheryl S. Karner passed away Jan. 13, 2023.
Cheryl was born Aug. 19, 1945 to the late Zalmon (Sol) and Rae Karner in Youngstown. She attended Youngstown City schools graduating in 1963 from The Rayen School where she was a class valedictorian. She went on to attend Case Western Reserve University and then on to Northwestern University where she received her Juris Doctor in 1970.
She leaves the love of her life, Stanley Friedlander, whom she married on April 27, 1975. She leaves her son, Joe Friedlander, and daughter, Jen (Kirsty) Friedlander, and three adorable grandchildren, Isabella, Taylor and Tyson Friedlander. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She also leaves two sisters, Phyllis (Arthur) Friedman of Youngstown and Linda Mendelsohn of Solon, as well as many nephews and nieces. Family was very important to Cheryl, she was always there for her family with a shoulder to lean on or advise whether wanted or warranted. Holidays were celebrated with family and good friends, where memories were made and food was plentiful.
Services were held Jan. 15 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland (lasclev.org).
