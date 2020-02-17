Linda Kass (née Olian), age 81, was born Oct. 5, 1938, and passed away Feb. 14, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Maurice Simon; devoted mother of Michael Deverey of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lisa (Larry Spiwak) Deverey of Rockville, Md. and Melissa (Richard Schneeweis) Kass of Apex, N.C.; loving grandmother of Emry Schneeweis, Adam Schneeweis, Joshua Schneeweis, Mandy Spiwak and Brian Deverey.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. The family will receive friends following burial at Corky and Lenny’s, 27091 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to the ASPCA.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 800-448-2210.