Barbara Ilene Kassoff (nee Devine), 89, of Beachwood, born Feb. 20, 1933, in Cleveland to Carlyne Miller Devine and Irving Devine (both now deceased).
Barbara Kassoff was raised by strong single women – her working mother, Carlyne Devine and her grandmother, Olga Miller, and the many cousins with whom she lived with during the school week. In the 1930s and 40s, they embodied a true matriarchal family. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School.
She was always surrounded by lifelong friends, and she was adored by all who knew her, especially her beloved husband, Sterling, whom she met when she was 16 and married at 19. A mother of three by the time she was 25 and a classic 50s-60s homemaker, Barbara ran the household to perfection while staying up long into the night reading historical novels and bestsellers. Saturdays, the house was filled with her girlfriends, her mother, and her aunts, Mardell Margolis and Dorothy Steindler, all of whom shared delicious pastries, coffee talk, Pall Malls and raucous laughter. Barbara loved the telephone – which she honored and used with expertise. If her friends, aunts and cousins were not there in the house, or she in their houses, she was on that phone.
In her thirties, Barb fulfilled a lifelong dream to continue her education and she enrolled at Cleveland State, where she excelled in her studies, studying for her Bachelor of Arts degree in social work, graduating magna cum laude.
After graduation, she was hired by Cleveland Clinic as a medical social worker. She loved her work counseling renal dialysis patients, and she became a highly-regarded guest speaker and presenter of papers on the subject of renal dialysis patient care, at social work conferences all over the country.
Barb loved bowling, golf, swimming, canasta, mahjong, bridge, reading, and especially the newspaper, from cover to cover. She loved traveling the world with her husband and friends, and spending summers at Chautauqua Institution. She also enjoyed continuing her education, and socializing with friends and family. She was also a volunteer at the Mayfield Public Schools.
A modern woman for her time, she did it all. To her grandkids, she was the coolest Nana ever. To her kids, she definitely became cooler as they became older. Her heart was abundant, her hugs enormous and her love unconditional. She listened to all with a wide-open mind; her rapt attention was an uplifting gift, and the sound of her laughter a reward. She loved music and dancing and date nights with Buddy, and she always dressed to the nines. She embodied loving kindness, and we are so very lucky to have had her in our lives. We will forever miss her love and devotion.
Barb is survived by her children, Marla (Scott) Kanoff of Peoria, Ill., Gregg (Gracie) Kassoff of Mayfield Heights and Randy Kassoff of Beachwood; cherished godsons, Joel (Janet) Bedol of Norwalk, Conn., Gary (Diane) Margolis of Benton Harbor, Mich., and Owen (Pam) Margolis of Boone, N.C.; grandchildren, Mikki Bedol, Caroline Bedol, Josh Bedol, Cloe (Scott) Saed, Sam Kanoff and Luc VanMalderen; and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Sterling “Bud” Kassoff.
A memorial/celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
Donations in Barb’s memory can be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland or a charity of your choice.