Sheldon Kassoff, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his two children and six grandchildren on March 23, 2022. Lovingly referred to as Shelly, he truly was a remarkable man who meant so many things to so many. Husband, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Great-Great Grandpa and friend - strangers adored him and family loved him immensely. To know him, was to know his stories.
Born in Cleveland on March 11, 1925, as a part of the world’s greatest generation, Shelly learned at an early age what it meant to have very little, the value of hard work, and working with your hands from his parents Minnie, a seamstress and Earl, a carpenter.
He joined the 160th Infantry Regiment, 40th Division in 1943 and proudly served in the Pacific campaign as a Marksman M1 Rifleman through 1946 ending his tour as a decorated staff sargent. He was proud of his time served and made sure everyone knew it rarely leaving the house later in life without a WWII hat on his head. WWII was such an important part of his identity. He loved to share his stories, but only the good ones.
He returned to his beloved Cleveland after the war. Shelly was a man of many talents, from carpenter and businessman to Boy Scout Troop master and little league commissioner. He loved working with his hands or dreaming up the next adventure, whether business or pleasure. An avid sports fan, his radio and TV were never without an Indians, Cavs, Browns or The Ohio State University game on, and he never missed a Brush High School football game.
In 1948, he married Shirley Pintchuk after being set up New Year’s Eve on a first date that didn’t go so well. A second chance, and the rest was history as they went on to start a family bringing their beloved children Bonnie, Ernie and Adrienne into the world. Family life suited Shelly well. Wherever fun was to be had, so was a small dose of a little trouble as him and his brother Bud took the family on truly memorable camping trips. This love for camping inspired him to purchase a lot on Holiday Camplands, making for many adventures with his grandkids. The more his family grew, the prouder Shelly became with each grandchild, great-grandchild and great-great-grandchild.
Shelly was a devoted husband. He didn’t expect to lose his love and travel companion so early, but always open to love he later reconnected with his high school sweetheart Ruth Feld. He talked often about how he was blessed to have two loves in his lifetime.
There was one more love, food. Sheldon rarely ever missed a meal and he loved to talk about food as much as family. Whether he was cooking his daily breakfast, pancakes for a community or religiously visiting one of his many favorites – he was always thinking about the next meal.
Shelly was a man who could light up a room with his smile and quick wit. He was a true hero and lived by his values to serve your country, serve your community, love one another and treat people with dignity. They don’t make men like him anymore, the world lost one of the great ones. He touched so many lives and leaves a void that can never be filled. Shelly, you will be greatly missed.
Sheldon is survived by his children, Ernie Kassoff (Kim Kassoff) and Adrienne Steele; sister-in-law, Barbara Kassoff; his grandchildren, Eric Schoen (Mindy Schoen), Jason Schoen (Stephanie Schoen), Brian Kassoff (Jammie Kassoff), Danielle Schoen Ryan (John Ryan), Jessica Brown (Chris Brown), Jillian Swift (Matt Swift), Justin Lewis, Karley Kassoff Allen (Thomas Allen) and Kenzie Blumensaadt (Nikolai Blumensaadt); 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Earl Kassoff; wives, Shirley Kassoff (nee Pintchuk) and Ruth Kassoff (nee Feld); brothers, Mervin Kassoff (Florence Kassoff) and Sterling Kassoff; and daughter Bonnie Scarberry.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. April 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Sheldon Kassoff, click on his obituary and scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Interment will follow at Zion Memorial Park 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
A celebration of life will be held following interment until 6 p.m. at Aloft Beachwood, 1010 Eaton Blvd. in Beachwood.
Sheldon was very proud to be a World War II veteran and always shared how much he loved these organizations for giving him the opportunity to be a part of them. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to any of the following organizations: Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org/donate); Honor Flight (honorflight.org/donate-online.html); or Welcome Home Veterans (Richard’s Coffee Shop), which was Shelly’s weekly favorite veterans hang out, 165 N Main, Mooresville, N.C. 28115. In memo part of the check, please note “In Memory of Sheldon Kassoff ”and make check payable to out to Welcome Home Veterans (welcomevets.com).
