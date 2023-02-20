Lois Katovsky (nee Cowan) passed away age 91 on Feb. 18, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddy) Katovsky; loving mother of Tom, the late Bill and Jon (Janey); cherished sister of Richard (Marcy) Cowan; and devoted grandmother of Alexander, Nicholas and Katherine; and loving daughter of the late Lewis and Jean Cowan.
Lois was a lifelong resident and cheerleader for Cleveland and her community. Lois graduated from Cleveland Heights High School (and inducted into their hall of fame), attended Indiana University and graduated from Flora Stone Mather College.
Accompanied by her coterie of friends, she would often parody songs for benefits, and celebrations and homes. A lover of puns, she submitted and won a bumper sticker competition to help celebrate and boost Cleveland. The winning entry (“Give Cleveland a faith lift”) could be seen on cars around Cleveland. She wrote a TV ad for shampoo with lyrics set to Eddie Cantor’s “Makin’ Whoopee.”
Lois was the first employee of her husband Eddy’s start up candy brokerage company in the 1950’s and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Israel Tennis Centers. Along with dear friends and fellow members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Lois helped produce for twenty years the award winning radio program “The Jewish Scene in Cleveland.” Along with support from the Cleveland Jewish News and its editors, the radio show went out on Sundays and reached a wide audience. She was very pleased that many old recordings were preserved.
Donations on behalf of Lois to the charity of your choice.
A special thanks to Barb Marsh and the staff at Arden Courts for the wonderful and Compassionate Care they gave.
Private intombment was at Mayfield Mausoleum
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.