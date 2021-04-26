Valery C. Kats, beloved husband of the late Maia (nee Pekerman). Loving father of Isabel (Kevin) Pritchett and Lilly (Anthony LaPlaca) Maslak. Devoted grandfather of Nate Maslak and Payton Pritchett. Dear brother of Lora Alexander and the late Edward Katz.
Family graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. April 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Friends may view the service beginning April 28 on YouTube (enter Valery C. Kats Funeral Service).