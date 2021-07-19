Beverly Ruth Katz (nee Suid), 95, of Durham, N.C., was born in Cleveland on Nov. 11, 1925, and passed away July 17, 2021. She was a Cleveland resident for approximately 60 years.
Preceded in death by son, Kent Katz in 2006 and husband, Sidney Katz in 2013. Survived by Michael (Cathy), Lynne (Dwight) and James (Amy), and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. July 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations may be made to: the Jewish National Fund Tree Planting Center, The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging in Cleveland.