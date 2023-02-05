Charlotte “Ida” Katz (nee Silverstein), 91, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Charlotte was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Eugene Katz; devoted mother of Gail (Harley) Cohen of Orange, Howard Katz of Wadsworth, Brenda Kramer (Larry Sklar, deceased) of Las Vegas and Lisa (David) Gelman of Beachwood; loving grandmother of Jason Cohen (Lana Khadam), Dana Cohen, Brad Katz and Lauren Katz, Jamie (Juan) Alvarez and Steven Sklar, Amy Gelman and Mallory Gelman; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney Katz, Abigail Sklar, Ian Hoban and Asher Alvarez; dear sister of Roslyn (Tully, deceased) Lapidus (deceased), Rebecca (Larry) Fishbach (deceased) and Sol Harold (Lois, deceased) Silverstein (deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Feb. 7, navigate to the services section of Charlotte’s obituary on bkbmc.com, and click on “join livestream.”
Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Following the burial, family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in the Lois and Larry Davis and Family Community Hall for Lunch and Mincha Service. Friends will again be received at Park Synagogue East in the Davis Community Hall from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for dinner and Maariv.
Additional shiva days at the home of Harley and Gail Cohen by appointment only.
Contributions are suggested to Park Synagogue Eugene and Charlotte Katz Kiddush Fund.
