Eileen E. Katz, 87, beloved wife of Dr. Leonard G. Katz. Devoted mother to Vicki (Scott) Longert, the late Terri and Dr. Bruce Oppenheim and Lauri (Bobby) Sigman. Loving grandmother of Steven, Morgan (Anthony) Caruso and Taylor (Michael) Caruso. Dear great-grandmother to Carson and Mason. Adored sister to Gene (Judie) Katz. Dear friend to Daria and Marge and many others. Best friend to Frankie the cat.
The family asks that any donations be sent to the charity of your choice due to Eileen’s great generosity to numerous charitable organizations.
Eileen was loved by all and cherished her relationships with family and friends.
Graveside services were held Nov. 29 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no shiva will take place.