Gary A. Katz, beloved husband of Susanne Katz, passed away Jan. 13, 2023.
He was also the devoted father of Robin Katz (Josh Shayne) and the late Sara J. Katz; adoring grandfather of Maxwell and Simone Shayne; dear brother of Janet (Arthur) Sypen and Linda Katz.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. The family will receive friends at the residence immediately following services until 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 and from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at 24117 Edgehill Drive in Beachwood.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.