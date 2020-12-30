Jonathan Katz, 64, of Solon, died Dec. 12, 2020.
Jonathan was born on Dec. 5, 1956, in Cleveland to Rose and Irwin Katz. When he was a baby, the family moved to Detroit and he later moved to New York, returning to Cleveland in 2001. Jonathan was a graduate of White Plains High School, SUNY College at Buffalo and SUNY Agricultural & Technical College at Alfred where he earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering and an Associate in Applied Science degree in internal combustion engine technology. Jonathan also attended the Kellogg Graduate School of Management Executive Programs.
Jonathan worked in new product development in consumer appliance manufacturing for a variety of companies, including General Electric, Royal Appliance, Vita Mix, Eastman Kodak, AMP Incorporated, Butt Kicker, F’Real, Omega Appliances, Sunless Inc. and Pressco Techno Systems. He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers; the Society of Automotive Engineers; and ASE automotive professional certifications. Jonathan was awarded several dozen patents by the U.S. Patent Office.
Jonathan was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. He enjoyed woodworking, cycling and building, creating and inventing everything he could. He was a fan of science fiction and spy movies and books.
Jon lived a life admiring the philosophies of Albert Einstein, often summarizing a quote from Einstein stating, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” Jon demonstrated this concept in nearly everything he did. There was not a job or repair where he did not show his own unique twist or innovation for problem solving. His generosity with his time and curious mind made him always game for projects such as building a system to water his wife’s flowers, repairing his family’s “too good to be thrown away” gadgets and appliances, British automobile restoration, changing oil in his daughter’s cars, or helping countless friends and family members with a problem with a furnace, washing machine, dishwasher, or plumbing disaster. He bought a wood lathe in recent years and would spend countless hours spinning wood to make the perfect bowl as he imagined. Jon helped design and lead teams to create new products in home and consumer appliances, which he took enormous pride. He always had a personal project or two in the background that he was always thinking, dreaming and inventing in his head. He always loved a good joke and often was the instigator of a good-hearted prank. Jon sometimes could be found teaching the family dog special tricks that usually brought laughter from onlookers. If you were a family member or even a visitor to the Katz home, as you left Jon would always remind you to be safe and “watch out for the deer!”
Beloved husband of 36 years to Sherri. Loving father of Samara Katz of Cincinnati and Risa Katz of Cleveland. Adored son of Rose and the late Irwin Katz of White Plains, N.Y. Dear brother of Andrea Katz Stimmel of Greenwich, Conn., Jaime (Susan) Katz of Wilton, Conn., and Jeremy (Sandra) Katz of White Plains, N.Y. Cherished cousin of Patrice Katz and Tracey Katz Heldenmuth. Dear son-in-law of Arlene Goldberg. Jonathan will also be remembered by his many sisters- and brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Services were held Dec. 16, 2020 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Zion Memorial Park.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Hunger Fund.