Jonathan Marc Katz, beloved husband of Sherri (nee Goldberg). Loving father of Samara Katz and Risa Katz. Dear brother of Andrea Katz Stimmel, Jaime (Susan) Katz and Jeremy (Sandra) Katz. Cherished uncle.
Family services will be held Dec. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Zion Memorial Park. To view live streaming of service at 11 a.m. Dec. 16, visit bit.ly/largechapel.
Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic. Friends who wish may contribute to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Hunger Fund.