Leonard G. Katz M.D., beloved husband of the late Eileen; father of Vicki (Scott) Longert, Terri (Dr. Bruce, deceased) Oppenheim (deceased) and Lauri (Bobby) Sigman; grandfather of Steven (Bridget) Oppenheim, Morgan (Anthony) Caruso and Taylor (Michael) Caruso; and great-grandfather of Carson, Mason, Addison, Carolyn and Cameron. Devoted brother to the late Samuel Kusens and the late David Kaye.
Dr. Katz was born Sept. 1, 1931, and passed away Feb. 6, 2023. He attended Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University), where he was a member of the varsity tennis team and medical school at The Ohio State University. He had a private practice in dermatology at Severance Medical Center for 53 years. Leonard loved practicing medicine. He had endless energy, devoting countless hours to his patients and family. His great sense of humor and bedside manner put his patients at ease.
Dr. Katz was a clinical associate professor of dermatology at Case Western Reserve University and a physician in dermatology at the Veterans Administration Hospital for decades. He received numerous medical awards during his practice while writing many papers in the field of dermatology. He spoke frequently at local and national meetings.
Leonard attended Cleveland Heights High School where he graduated early and was junior chess champion of Ohio. He loved to travel with his wife, particularly Las Vegas and Atlantic City. His hobbies included chess, reading books on all subjects, raising saltwater fish and growing orchids. Dr. Katz was very generous to his family, friends and employees along with various charitable associations. He will be remembered affectionately by all.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family will receive friends after the service until 7 p.m. at the Katz residence, 2990 East Belvoir Oval in Shaker Heights.
