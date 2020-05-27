Martin Katz, 79, of Beachwood, passed away May 21, 2020. Born to Ralph and Beatrice Katz on July 5, 1940, in Cleveland, Martin graduated from the Shaker Heights High School class of 1958 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. Martin served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged around 1967.
Martin founded Performance Forms Inc., a business forms distributor, in 1989. He started the business from the ground up with just himself and a receptionist tucked away in a Warrensville Heights industrial park. The business quickly grew and Martin eventually moved to an office in Solon, where he worked until retiring around 2010. Even as the business expanded, Martin served all of his customers with a smile, showing up at their office on a regular basis to count inventory.
Prior to founding Performance Forms, Martin managed several retail stores, including Kabat’s Art Center, an art supplies store founded by his late father-in-law, Arthur Kabat. Martin continued working after retirement, for a period of time as a consultant with the company he founded and as a manager of a shopping center in Westlake. During his free time, Martin enjoyed working in his garden, cooking and walking his dog, Lilly. He was a devoted Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Martin is survived by Penny, his wife of nearly 55 years. He was the loving father of Jody (Victor) Heyman of Solon, Jon Katz of Shaker Heights and Amy Katz (deceased). He was the loving grandfather of Ryan and Ally, the dear brother of Richard (Michele) Katz of Gates Mills and uncle of many nieces and nephews.