Nancy Ruth Katz (nee Gilford) passed away May 1, 2020. She was born on Sept. 20, 1938, the second child of the late Dr. Jack and Sally Marshall Gilford. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School and the University of Michigan, Nancy was a gifted pianist who began playing at age three and could hear a song and play it back without sheet music. Nancy generously shared her musical talents as a writer, director and accompanist to raise funds for worthy causes, celebrate milestones and entertain her family and many friends. Her family is especially grateful for her efforts to keep them in tune.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Dr. Gary I. Katz; favorite children, Dr. Deborah Ann, Dr. Steven Edward (Stacy), and Dr. Barry Irving (Judy); loving grandchildren, Jonathan, Emerson, Spencer, Riley and Sawyer; and cherished brother, Dr. Howard (Miranda) Gilford.
A private service was held on May 4, 2020, at the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Contributions may be made to The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487.