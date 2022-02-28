Sylvia Weiss Katz, age 96, of Beachwood and formerly of Pittsfield, Mass., passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2022, after a long illness.
Born in Hartford, Conn., on Jan. 21, 1926, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Weiss. She was educated in the local schools and graduated from Weaver High School class of 1943. She married Samuel Katz on Sept. 12, 1948, in Hartford and together they moved to Pittsfield shortly thereafter. Mr. Katz died Sept. 12, 2001, on their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Primarily a homemaker, Sylvia would often help her husband and brother-in-law with their business, S&J Variety, in any way needed to keep the business running smooth.
She and her husband were members of Temple Anshe Amunim for over 50 years. She was a very involved member of the Temple Sisterhood and was also involved in B’nai B’rith, an international Jewish service organization.
Sylvia was a terrific cook and loved to serve a crowd. She also enjoyed knitting and visiting with her children and grandchildren.
Sylvia is survived by her son and his wife, Allen Katz and Karen Malitz-Katz of Sudbury, Mass.; her daughter and her husband, Lynn Katz Danzig and Allen Danzig of Beachwood and Naples, Fla.; her grandchildren, Keith (Alejandra), Kimberly and Lindsay Katz, Jonathan Danzig and Emily (Matthew) Danzig Morris; and three great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Sienna Katz and Levi Morris.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Rose and Sam Lubin, Faye and Saul Simon, and Morris and Ann Weiss.
Sylvia’s family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver for over four years, Jackeye Jackson, who not only shared love and compassion with her, but also treated her like family.
Graveside services for Mrs. Katz will be at noon March 4 at the Pittsfield Cemetery - Temple Anshe Amunim section in Pittsfield, Mass., led by Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch. All friends joining in person are asked to follow social distancing. These services will also be shared via Zoom Meeting ID: 829 2332 7507. The access link is: us06web.zoom.us/j/82923327507.
Shiva will be observed from 3 to 5 p.m. March 4 and from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 5 at the home of Allen and Karen Katz, 123 Narragansett Ave. in Lanesboro, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by visiting hatzalahukraine.org or hillel.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.