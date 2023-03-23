Katzive, Rochelle

Rochelle “Shelley” Katzive, 75, of Las Vegas, passed away Feb. 19, 2023.
Born June 25, 1947, in Cleveland to Florence (nee Perlberg) and Leonard M. Katzive (both now deceased), Shelley graduated from Shaker Heights High School. A resident of the Cleveland area for 51 years, she was also a member of Park Synagogue. She went on to have a career in keypunch data entry and accounting, working for Office Depot, the Regional Transit Authority and Terrible Herbst Oil Company.
Shelley loved records and comics, especially “Garfield.” She also enjoyed shopping and was a foodie. She’ll be missed by all who knew her.
Shelley is survived by her sister, Linda Faye Katzive (Weiner) Molnar of Las Vegas; and her niece, Jaime Misuriello (nee Weiner) of Las Vegas and her son, Joseph.
Funeral services were held March 3 at King David Chapel in Las Vegas.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.